Canadiens haven’t confirmed if all players will wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens haven’t confirmed whether all of the team’s players will wear themed warmup jerseys during Pride night Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Head coach Martin St. Louis said he’s expecting to have to answer “tough questions” on Thursday.

“We started having discussions within the team. It is a very important day. We take it very seriously and we will answer all these questions tomorrow (Thursday), when we are ready to answer them,” he said.

Asked if he expected one or more of his players to decide not to wear the Pride jersey, St. Louis simply replied that he didn’t know.

St. Louis, however, did add that he was someone for whom “all causes are important.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I like everyone. I accept everyone, regardless of religion, race or sexual orientation. I’m a guy who welcomes everyone,” he said.

The four players made available to the media Wednesday after practice — Jonathan Drouin, Chris Wideman, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau — left no doubt about their intentions to wear the themed uniforms.

“If we can show our support and help, it can become a simple gesture that will help someone,” Primeau said.

The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefitting You Can Play, a non-profit committed to fighting homophobia in sports, and GRIS-Montreal, a research and social intervention group which demystifies homosexuality, bisexuality and gender identities in schools.

Drouin indicated that the players will be free to wear the jersey or not.

A small group of NHLers have declined to wear Pride warmup jerseys this season, including Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres blueliner Ilya Lyubushkin.

Some teams have altered or cancelled plans surrounding similar events.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs did not wear a Pride-themed jersey during warmup, opting instead for rainbow stick tape and a decal on their helmets.

The Leafs have held Pride nights in support of the LGBTQ+ community since 2017, but have never sported special warmup jerseys.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.