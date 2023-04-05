Kingstonians react after World Health Organization adjusts COVID-19 booster recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

New guidance from the World Health Organization states that multiple COVID-19 booster shots may “not” be necessary for some segments of the population.

One of the key messages when it comes to COVID-19 has been to get vaccinated.

“I got my first two just because I talked to a lot of people, and they said hey get them so then I’m protected from COVID and everything else. The boosters I haven’t gotten because I don’t find the need to unless my doctors recommends them,” said Kingston resident Keagan Ruttan.

Ruttan is close to being in line with the most recent guidance from the World Health Organization’s strategic advisory group.

For healthy adults up to 60 years old, the advisory group recommends initial vaccinations and one booster shot.

The recommendations for older adults and younger adults with health conditions like diabetes or heart disease boosters are recommended six to 12 months after your last vaccination.

“The vaccination people stopped at my apartment building the other week so I was down there and I got shot number five, another booster,” said Kingston resident Roger Eccleston.

For healthy children and adolescents from six months to 17 years old the WHO said primary and booster shots are safe but other factors should be considered like disease burden, the need to catch up on other vaccinations like measles and cost effectiveness.

This contrasts slightly with Ontario’s Ministry of Health guidelines which follows the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

For people five years of age and older, booster doses should be six months after the last vaccination.

Children between six months and four years old are not eligible for a booster, on the advice of KFL&A Public Health.

In a statement, KFL&A Public Health said it’s following the vaccine guidance provided by the provincial and federal governments.

The statement goes on to read:

“We remain committed to ensuring that our vaccine distribution and administration processes align with the latest evidence-based recommendations to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Or, if in doubt you can always do what Eccleston said he does:

“Hey it’s available, it’s free… get the shot.”