Transit operator seeks injunction against picketing Fraser Valley bus drivers

The transit contractor involved in a bitter labour dispute with unionized bus drivers and mechanics in B.C.’s Fraser Valley is seeking an injunction against the union, claiming picketers are engaged in “numerous unlawful acts” at its various facilities.

CUPE Local 561 members have been without a contract since April 2020, and have been on full-scale strike since March 20 this year.

The workers are employed by U.S. firm First Transit, which operates bus service in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs on contract from BC Transit.

In an injunction application filed Tuesday, First Transit alleges CUPE members have been picketing outside its bus yards in Chilliwack and Abbotsford, along with a satellite Chilliwack known as The Creamery, 24 hours a day.

The company claims the picketers have blocked employees, clients and vehicles from accessing its sites, caused delays and created a “nuisance” at and around its facilities.

It further claims the picketers have “created dangerous and unsafe conditions” at and around the sites, and “intimidated, coerced, threatened, harassed and interfered with First Transit’s employees, agents, contractors, suppliers or others … and caused them to fear for their own safety or the safety of others.”

The company claims it has asked the picketers to stop such activities, but that they continue, causing “loss, irreparable harm and damage.”

The company is seeking interim and permanent injunctions barring the union members from “committing or conspiring to commit unlawful acts” while picketing, along with general and special damages and court costs.

In an email, CUPE 561 spokesperson Liam O’Neill said the union disputes First Transit’s allegations.

“Our members are engaged in peaceful picketing as they are entitled to do under the Charter,” he said.

“These allegations by First Transit have not been decided upon by the court. The union has yet to file its response and the matter is set for hearing tomorrow.”

None of the claims have been proven in court.

The two sides have been at the bargaining table since the end of May last year, but have been unable to reach a deal.

The union stopped collecting fares on Feb. 2, and withdrew service for two days in February.

Bargaining collapsed on March 16, with the union’s 200 workers walking off the job days later.

First Transit says it continues to operate essential services, such as HandyDART, and conduct site and equipment maintenance without the use of replacement workers.

The union says its members make about one-third less than bus drivers and maintenance workers in the Metro Vancouver transit system.