Canada

What’s open and closed in Guelph, Ont. for the Easter long weekend

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 6, 2023 12:03 pm
What's open and what's closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
What's open and what's closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News
The Easter long weekend brings with it a number of closures in Guelph, Ont.

All city-owned and operated facilities including libraries, community centres and museums will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Most will be open on Saturday and/or Monday, while the Sleeman Centre will only be open on Sunday if there is an OHL playoff game.

There is no garbage collection on Friday. Residences that normally have their garbage picked up on Friday will have it collected on the Saturday.

All federal and provincial offices will be closed. There is no mail delivery on Friday.

All LCBO, Beer Store, grocery and retail stores will be closed Friday and Sunday. Most retail stores will be open Monday with limited hours.

Most pharmacies will be open all weekend.

Guelph transit buses will be operating holiday on-demand service on Friday.

GO transit service will be operating on a Sunday schedule on the Good Friday.

Guelph News Holiday Long Weekend Closed Easter Sunday Good Friday Open
