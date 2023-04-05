Alberta to restrict municipalities, police from entering into firearms agreement with feds

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government will be restricting municipalities and police from entering into agreements with the federal government for funding to enforce the federal firearms confiscation program.

According to a news release on Wednesday afternoon, municipalities and police must receive written approval from Justice Minister Tyler Shandro before entering into funding agreements to take part in the federal firearms confiscation program.

Shandro said the requirement will allow him to review funding agreements and grants to ensure they are “consistent with safe delivery of firearms programming in Alberta.”

Read more: Alberta government announces firearms legislation to give province more authority over regulation

The requirement is part of the Alberta Firearms Act, which was introduced on March 7 to offer more clarity for gun owners. It also gives the province more authority over firearm regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

The act allows the government to develop regulations that are “necessary” to protect gun owners in the province.

Shandro, who has always been critical of the federal Liberal’s Bill C-21, said Alberta will protect the rights of law-abiding firearms owners.

“This action demonstrates that Alberta stands unequivocally with law-abiding firearms owners, but there is more to do,” he said in a statement.

1:46 Alberta gun owners hopeful Bill 8 strong enough to trump federal firearms legislation

Alberta chief firearms officer Teri Bryant said the federal firearms confiscation program will not improve public safety.

“Public safety should be the cornerstone and overriding factor in all decisions related to firearms programming,” she said.

“The Alberta chief firearms office calls on the federal government to put public safety first by focusing on the criminal misuse of firearms rather than on law-abiding firearms owners.”