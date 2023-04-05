Waterloo, Ont. police make arrest in investigation into sexual assaults on transit buses

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a series of sexual assaults on Grand River Transit buses.

The incidents began in March and all involved a male who was targeting women who take public transit.

In all the cases the victim was being followed by this male.

The male then attempts to engage in a conversation with the woman before making some kind of physical contact with her.

Investigators with the special victims unit arrested a 45-year-old man from Kitchener on Wednesday.

He is charged with three counts of criminal harassment, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of assault.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.