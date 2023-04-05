Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP seek public assistance with Arkona, Ont. armed robbery

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted April 5, 2023 4:25 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with an armed robbery that took place in Arkona, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

Lambton County OPP say three masked individuals entered a financial institution on Arkona Road around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Once inside, the suspects locked the doors behind them and brandished a firearm during the robbery.

The suspects then fled the location with an unknown amount of money taken from a vault and were last seen travelling southbound on Arkona Road.

Read more: 149 charges laid against 30 people in joint Walpole Island drug probe, OPP say

No occupants of the location sustained any injuries during the incident, according to police.

OPP are asking anyone with surveillance footage, including video doorbell systems, or dashcam video from the surrounding area in the time leading up to and following the incident, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Click to play video: 'OPP investigating bank robbery in Amherstview'
OPP investigating bank robbery in Amherstview
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceRobberyArmed Robberylambton countylambton oppLambton County OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers