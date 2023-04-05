OPP seek public assistance with Arkona, Ont. armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with an armed robbery that took place in Arkona, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

Lambton County OPP say three masked individuals entered a financial institution on Arkona Road around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Once inside, the suspects locked the doors behind them and brandished a firearm during the robbery.

The suspects then fled the location with an unknown amount of money taken from a vault and were last seen travelling southbound on Arkona Road.

No occupants of the location sustained any injuries during the incident, according to police.

OPP are asking anyone with surveillance footage, including video doorbell systems, or dashcam video from the surrounding area in the time leading up to and following the incident, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.