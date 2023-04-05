B.C.’s minimum wage will increase to $16.75 per hour on June 1

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. will be getting a minimum wage boost on June 1.

Labour Minister Harry Bains made the announcement Wednesday, saying the minimum wage will rise by $1.10 to $16.75 an hour.

Right now it is $15.65 an hour.

B.C. will have the highest minimum wage of all provinces in Canada, Bains said.

This equates to a 6.9-per cent increase, consistent with inflation, he added.

“Elevating the minimum wage is a necessary response to inflation. The inflation we are experiencing now in B.C. is driven by profits, not wages,” Jim Stanford, director, Centre for Future Work, said in a statement. “It is unfair to expect the most vulnerable workers to give up some of their non-discretionary income because of record-high inflation. By ensuring fairer compensation for our lowest-paid workers, we will reduce inequality and foster a more inclusive society.”

The minimum wage was $10.45 per hour in 2015.

