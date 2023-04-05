Emergency alert issued in N.S. for man who could be armed and on foot

An emergency alert has been issued by RCMP in River John, N.S., as police search for a man they say may be armed.
According to RCMP, David Chisholm, 35, is considered dangerous.
Residents in the Sergeant Lane area of River John, which is in Pictou County, are being told to shelter in place.
Chisholm is described as being 5’6″ tall, 145 pounds with a shaved head and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater.
“Chisholm is believed to be on foot. If you see Chisholm, do not approach, dial 9-1-1,” police cautioned.
“Do not pick up hitch hikers.”
