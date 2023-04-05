Menu

Canada

Emergency alert issued in N.S. for man who could be armed and on foot

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:58 pm
RCMP have issued an alert for River John, N.S. Police are searching for David Chisholm, 35, who may be armed.
RCMP have issued an alert for River John, N.S. Police are searching for David Chisholm, 35, who may be armed. NS RCMP/Twitter
An emergency alert has been issued by RCMP in River John, N.S., as police search for a man they say may be armed.

According to RCMP, David Chisholm, 35, is considered dangerous.

Read more: ‘No evidence’ woman who was subject of N.S. emergency alert had gun: RCMP

Residents in the Sergeant Lane area of River John, which is in Pictou County, are being told to shelter in place.

Chisholm is described as being 5’6″ tall, 145 pounds with a shaved head and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater.

“Chisholm is believed to be on foot. If you see Chisholm, do not approach, dial 9-1-1,” police cautioned.

“Do not pick up hitch hikers.”

More to come 

