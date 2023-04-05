Menu

Canada

Driver charged with careless driving after transport truck collision on Hwy. 401: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:56 pm
Police say no one was injured after a transport truck struck another along Highway 401. View image in full screen
Police say no one was injured after a transport truck struck another along Highway 401. OPP HSD / Twitter
A truck driver has been charged with careless driving after a collision closed three lanes of Highway 401 on Wednesday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said a transport truck was rear-ended by another truck hauling two vehicles in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 25 in Milton, at around 11:15 a.m.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Officers said the concrete barrier on the right shoulder of the highway was damaged.

Police said lanes were temporarily closed for clean-up but have since reopened.

