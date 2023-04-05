Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph resident in hospital after police standoff northwest of city

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 5, 2023 1:41 pm
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP are investigating a disturbance that led to a police standoff northwest of Guelph.

OPP officers along with members of Waterloo regional police were called to a home on Pilkington Street in Ariss around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they encountered an individual in the home who refused to leave.

Police cordoned off the area in the interest of public safety.

Read more: Guelph police lay charges in second standoff on Tuesday

They say around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 53-year-old Guelph resident was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Now

It is not known whether the injured person is the one who was barricaded inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say no charges have been laid at this point.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsWaterloo Regional Policewellington county oppPolice standoffBarricadeArissGuelph resident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers