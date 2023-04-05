Guelph resident in hospital after police standoff northwest of city

Wellington County OPP are investigating a disturbance that led to a police standoff northwest of Guelph.
OPP officers along with members of Waterloo regional police were called to a home on Pilkington Street in Ariss around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say they encountered an individual in the home who refused to leave.
Police cordoned off the area in the interest of public safety.
They say around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 53-year-old Guelph resident was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It is not known whether the injured person is the one who was barricaded inside.
Investigators say no charges have been laid at this point.
