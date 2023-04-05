Menu

Crime

Indian man extradited from Canada to U.S., charged with human smuggling in Akwesasne

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 1:35 pm
A sign and a dispensary, left, greet visitors on the main road through the reservation Mohawks call Akwesasne, Monday, March 14, 2022, in St. Regis, N.Y. View image in full screen
A sign and a dispensary, left, greet visitors on the main road through the reservation Mohawks call Akwesasne, Monday, March 14, 2022, in St. Regis, N.Y. Seth Wenig/AP Photo
Federal prosecutors in the United States say an Indian man living in Canada was paid thousands of dollars to smuggle other Indian nationals into the United States through the Akwesasne Mohawk reserve.

Simranjit (Shally) Singh, 40, appeared in an Albany, N.Y., court Friday to face six counts of alien smuggling for profit and three counts of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for profit, a day after he was extradited from Canada.

Read more: Romanian family’s dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne

The case is not connected to the deaths last week of eight people, including four Indians, who were attempting to illegally cross into the United States from Canada through Akwesasne.

But it sheds light on alleged human smuggling through the territory that straddles the Canada-U.S. border, where police say they have intercepted 80 people — mostly Indians and Romanians — trying to enter the United States illegally since January.

Read more: Missing Akwesasne man tied to migrants found dead in St. Lawrence River, police say

According to court documents filed in Ontario as part of the extradition process, one migrant who was arrested by U.S. authorities reported paying Singh $35,000 to bring him across the border.

Singh had been living in Canada since December 2010 but was subject to a removal order after his refugee claim was refused.

Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police
Canada-U.S. BorderHuman SmugglingAkwesasneExtraditedsmuggling ringAkwesasne Mohawk reserveAlien smugglingCrossing BordersSmuggling people across border
© 2023 The Canadian Press

