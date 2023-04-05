Leeds County, Ont. police seek missing woman

Ontario Provincial Police in Leeds County in eastern Ontario are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police say 53-year-old ‘Wanda’ is 4’11” with a small build, has long dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.
She was last seen on April 4 at approximately 6 p.m. with a Bull Mastiff dog near Windy Lane in Front of Yonge Township in Leeds County.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
OPP have also adopted a new policy in which they will only be releasing the first name of a person who is reported missing.
“Whether it’s an innocent ‘got lost’ incident or someone who has suffered a mental health issue, their name will be out there forever as a person who was missing,” acting sergeant Erin Cranton said in an email to Global News. “This could not only impact their employment prospects, it could have a significant impact on their mental health moving forward.”
