Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Leeds County, Ont. police seek missing woman

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 12:20 pm
OPP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. View image in full screen
OPP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. Global News
Share

Ontario Provincial Police in Leeds County in eastern Ontario are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say 53-year-old ‘Wanda’ is 4’11” with a small build, has long dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Read more: Kingston, Ont.’s Maltby Centre launches new youth mental health portal

She was last seen on April 4 at approximately 6 p.m. with a Bull Mastiff dog near Windy Lane in Front of Yonge Township in Leeds County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP have also adopted a new policy in which they will only be releasing the first name of a person who is reported missing.

“Whether it’s an innocent ‘got lost’ incident or someone who has suffered a mental health issue, their name will be out there forever as a person who was missing,” acting sergeant Erin Cranton said in an email to Global News. “This could not only impact their employment prospects, it could have a significant impact on their mental health moving forward.”

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMissingLeeds CountyFront of Yonge TownshipWandabull mastiff
