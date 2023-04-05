Menu

Canada

Kingston MPP continues bid for Liberal leadership with stop in Timmins, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 12:10 pm
Ted Hsu is in northern Ontario this week to push for changes to Bill 71. View image in full screen
Ted Hsu is in northern Ontario this week to push for changes to Bill 71. Global News
Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu is in the midst of a run for the role of leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Wednesday that bid brought him to Timmins, Ont., where he spoke to witnesses on Bill 71, which could bring changes to the province’s Mining Act.

Hsu says he echoes calls from First Nations to “properly consult” with Indigenous communities on the proposed changes.

“It is important to have buy-in from Indigenous communities,” said Hsu, who is also the Liberal critic for citizenship and multiculturalism. “If we’re sloppy about Indigenous consultation, we’re hurting the mining industry.

“Bill 71 is being rushed.”

Read more: Kingston, Ont.’s Maltby Centre launches new youth mental health portal

Hsu says the Progressive Conservative government failed to consult with Indigenous communities, especially those in the Ring of Fire region.

Hsu says if the provincial government does not amend the bill, it will ultimately hurt the mining industry’s ability to attract talented young people to its workforce.

The Kingston and the Islands MPP is also calling for the PC government to address what he calls loopholes that could put public health and safety or the environment at risk.

Hsu says the language used in Bill 71 should ensure that public health and safety and the environment are in the same condition or improved after a mine stops operating.

Trending Now

Currently, the bill could see just one of them returned to a comparable state.

Hsu will also be attending hearings in Sudbury on April 6.

LiberalOntario LiberalsMiningSudburyOntario Liberal partyMppKingston and the IslandsTimminsTed HsuBill 71
