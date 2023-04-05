Anonymous 911 call leads to arrest of Oshawa man accused of killing 26-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

An anonymous 911 call led to the arrest of an Oshawa man accused of killing a 26-year-old woman and seriously injuring a second female victim, police say.

Durham Regional Police Det. Sgt. Doris Carriere announced the arrest on Wednesday in connection with the killing of Katie Kainz, who was stabbed last month.

Police said officers responded to an address on Simcoe Street in Oshawa at around 4 a.m. on March 12 for reports of an armed person.

Officers located two women suffering from stab wounds, both of whom were taken to Toronto-area trauma centres.

One of the women, identified as Kainz, later died. She is Durham Region’s sixth homicide victim of 2023.

Carriere said the second victim suffered “severe and life-altering injuries.”

Police previously announced that a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for 37-year-old Oshawa resident Adam Odette, who was wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder in relation to the double stabbing.

Late Tuesday, a person who had seen Odette’s picture in media reports called 911 after seeing and recognizing him, police said.

“At approximately 10:25 p.m., our 911 communications unit received an anonymous call indicating that accused Adam Odette was believed to be hiding in a stairwell of a residential building in the area of Wilson Road North and Rossland Road East in Oshawa,” Carriere said.

“Our frontline investigators attended the scene and quickly set up a perimeter. Mr. Odette was observed exiting the building at 769 Wilson Road North and was taken into custody without incident.”

Odette faces a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Kainz and attempted murder for the stabbing of the second victim, Carriere said. Odette was acquaintances with the two victims, he said.

Carriere said Odette was out on bail for another incident with conditions at the time of the double stabbing and has been known to Durham police for several years.

Odette has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Carriere thanked the media for sharing information about the case and members of the public who submitted “numerous tips.”

“At this stage of the investigation, we are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and speak with our investigators,” Carriere said.

“We are aware that there are members of the community that had direct contact with Mr. Odette in the weeks that followed the murder, including a male that appeared to accompany the accused in the area of Wilson Road North prior to his arrest. Our team is following up on this information and we urge those members to come forward.”

— With files from Frazer Snowdon