Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Walmart plans to slow hiring as it ramps up use of automation

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 5, 2023 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Walmart Canada head says ‘perfect storm’ led to rising prices, pushes back against profit claims'
Walmart Canada head says ‘perfect storm’ led to rising prices, pushes back against profit claims
Speaking to the House agriculture committee on Monday, the head of Walmart Canada, Gonzalo Gebara, told MPs that rising prices were caused by "a perfect storm" of external factors, not price-gouging. He also pledged that the company “will support any initiative that would bring better conditions and the ability to have more transparency in the whole chain.” – Mar 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it was expecting inflation to add sustained pressure to its business this year, and that it was planning to slow the pace of hiring as it uses more automation amid a tight labour market.

The world’s biggest retailer said on Tuesday that about 65 per cent of its stores were expected to employ some form of automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026, just days after revealing plans to lay off more than 2,000 people at facilities that fulfill online orders.

It was not immediately clear if this move would lead to more layoffs at the country’s biggest private employer, with about 1.7 million U.S. workers and another 60,000 abroad. The company said the moves would reduce the need for lower-paid roles.

Read more: Walmart Canada willing to participate in grocery code of conduct, CEO tells MPs

Story continues below advertisement

“As the changes are implemented across the business, one of the outcomes is roles that require less physical labor but have a higher rate of pay,” the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said in a filing.

“Over time, the company anticipates increased throughput per person, due to the automation while maintaining or even increasing its number of associates as new roles are created,” it added.

The company, which has more than 5,000 U.S. stores, also maintained its full-year forecast.

“We’re assuming that this year is going to be somewhat anomalous … Still feeling the effects of higher prices,” Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said at the company’s investor meeting.

Trending Now

Rainey expects inflation at about three per cent by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Click to play video: 'Brick and mortar retail stores looking to reinvent themselves'
Brick and mortar retail stores looking to reinvent themselves
inflationRetailWalmartU.S. newsWalmart stockWalmart newswalmart inflationautomation retailinflation retailwalmart automation
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers