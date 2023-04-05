Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 5

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Japan lifts restrictions on Canadian beef imports, a store relocation in Décor and Design and a new exhibit at the Ukrainian Museum of Canada.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Door reopens for Saskatchewan beef exports to Japan

The government in Japan announced plans to lift restrictions on Canadian beef imports.

The move means the door has reopened to processed beef and beef patties from Canada.

Grant McLellan, CEO of the Saskatchewan Cattleman’s Association, looks at the impact the decision will have on beef producers in the province.

4:10 Door reopens for Saskatchewan beef exports to Japan

What goes into a store relocation in Décor and Design

Moving a store to a new location involves more than just moving goods.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also the planning and construction of the new space to meet the needs of the company and its clients — sometimes under tight deadlines.

Metric Design looks at the recent move of Twisted Goods to a new location in Décor and Design.

3:52 What goes into a store relocation in Décor and Design

Exhibit at the Ukrainian Museum of Canada explores the horrors of war

A new exhibit at the Ukrainian Museum of Canada is exploring the horrors of war.

“Doors: Through the Horror of War” is a display of doors from around Ukraine from Ukrainian artist Ruslan Kurt.

Jen Budney from the museum explains the importance of the exhibit in Experience Saskatoon.

3:47 Ukrainian Museum of Canada exhibit explores the horrors of war

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 5

Warm-up on the way — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement