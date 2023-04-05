Peterborough police recover U-Haul vehicle used in convenience store break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they have located a vehicle used in a convenience store break-in early Tuesday but a suspect remains at large.

A suspect broke into a store in the area of Parkhill Road East and Auburn Street around 1 a.m. Police say the man took some items and fled in a U-Haul van.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that the suspect vehicle has been recovered after a citizen noticed the van in the area of Dublin and Bethune streets.

Police continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.ca.