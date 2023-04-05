Menu

Crime

Peterborough police recover U-Haul vehicle used in convenience store break-in

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 10:07 am
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect who fled in a U-Haul van following a convenience store break and enter early April 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect who fled in a U-Haul van following a convenience store break and enter early April 4, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they have located a vehicle used in a convenience store break-in early Tuesday but a suspect remains at large.

A suspect broke into a store in the area of Parkhill Road East and Auburn Street around 1 a.m. Police say the man took some items and fled in a U-Haul van.

Read more: U-Haul van flees from scene of convenience store break-in, Peterborough police say

On Wednesday morning, police announced that the suspect vehicle has been recovered after a citizen noticed the van in the area of Dublin and Bethune streets.

Trending Now

Police continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.ca.

Peterborough Police ServiceBreak And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeBreak InU-HaulPeterborough Break In
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

