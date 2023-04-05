Peterborough police recover U-Haul vehicle used in convenience store break-in

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they have located a vehicle used in a convenience store break-in early Tuesday but a suspect remains at large.
A suspect broke into a store in the area of Parkhill Road East and Auburn Street around 1 a.m. Police say the man took some items and fled in a U-Haul van.
On Wednesday morning, police announced that the suspect vehicle has been recovered after a citizen noticed the van in the area of Dublin and Bethune streets.
Trending Now
Police continue to search for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.ca.
More on Crime
- 19-year-old’s body exhumed 7 years after he was found dead near Murdaugh home
- Quebec man accused of killing people with truck due in court on murder charges
- Victim stabbed by alleged ISIS supporter aboard B.C. bus says attack was unprovoked
- Making terror charges stick in Surrey, B.C. bus attack not easy, expert says
Comments