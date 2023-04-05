China arming Russia would be ‘historic mistake,’ NATO chief warns

Send this page to someone via email

China would make a “historic mistake” if it supplied lethal aid to Russia as Moscow wages its war against Ukraine, NATO’s secretary-general warned on Wednesday.

Jens Stoltenberg made the comments to reporters in Brussels, Belgium, as French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the fighting in eastern Europe.

“Allies have been clear that any provision of lethal aid by China to Russia would be a historic mistake with profound implications,” Stoltenberg said.

“At a time when Beijing and Moscow are pushing back against the rules-based international order, it is even more important that we continue to stand together as NATO allies and with like-minded partners.”

Stoltenberg did not specify what the implications could look like, and said despite no evidence of such action occurring, NATO is following the relationship “very closely.”

Xi and Putin declared that their governments had a “no-limits friendship” before Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Beijing has refused to criticize the Kremlin over the war, but has tried to appear neutral and has called for a ceasefire and peace talks.

The two leaders met last month in Moscow in what was seen as a sign of their ongoing relationship. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Xi to visit Kyiv, but there has been no word on if that offer has been accepted.

Xi’s government sees Russia as a source of energy and as a partner in opposing what both say is U.S. domination of global affairs.

China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, which helps to prop up the Kremlin’s revenue in the face of western sanctions. That increases Chinese influence, but Xi appears reluctant to jeopardize that partnership by pressuring Putin.

“Russia is more and more dependent on China — trade with China has become even more important for Russia, not least because of the economic sanctions and the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

“We don’t regard China as an adversary, but we state clearly in the strategic concept that China’s assertive behaviour poses a challenge to our interests, our values, our security.”

Meanwhile, Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Beijing Thursday to meet with Xi.

In a speech to French residents of China, Macron said he would “try to build and somehow engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace and stability on international issues,” including Ukraine, Iran and North Korea.

Macron added he hopes China will “participate in initiatives that are useful to the Ukrainian people,” and that “dialogue with China is indispensable.”

French officials said earlier that Macron planned to urge Xi in talks Thursday to use Beijing’s influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but didn’t expect a big shift in the Chinese position.

Last week, von der Leyen said the European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for its own security and military purposes.

Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for internal market, said Monday on French news broadcaster FranceInfo that the message to Chinese authorities is that they “must stop trying to play one country against another.”

Macron also said “several major deals” were due to be signed between French and Chinese companies during the visit. He was accompanied by more than 50 French CEOs, including from Airbus, railway equipment manufacturer Alstom and energy giant EDF.

A French official said last week that negotiations were underway on a potential deal with Airbus that would come on top of China’s 2019 order for 300 aircraft.

Macron said he will push for “working in partnership” with China on climate. He said France will organize a global conference on the protection of oceans in 2025 and said China should be part of these efforts.

— with files from The Associated Press