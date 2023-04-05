Person dies in hospital after being found at Highway 401 ONroute, police launch investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Oxford County have launched a death investigation after an individual was found unresponsive at a highway ONroute earlier this week.

On Monday at 2:05 a.m., emergency crews performed live-saving measures on a 34-year-old individual who was located at the eastbound ONroute on Highway 401 in South-West Oxford Township.

The individual was transported to hospital and later died.

Investigators say a post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death and believe there is no threat to public safety.

The Oxford OPP major crime unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). An anonymous tip can also be left online.