Aston-Reese scores twice, Leafs edge Blue Jackets

TORONTO – Zach Aston-Reese scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot and Auston Mathews, into an empty net, had the other goals for Toronto (46-21-10). Joseph Woll made 24 saves, while Sam Lafferty added two assists.

Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson replied for Columbus (24-45-8), which got 46 stops from Jet Greaves in his NHL debut.

Woll was recalled from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Matt Murray got knocked out of Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Detroit with a head injury.

The rookie goaltender improved to 4-1-0 this season with the Leafs in his ninth NHL start, and has put up big numbers in the minors in 2022-23.

Ilya Samsonov, who was already trending to be Toronto’s starter when the playoffs get going in less than two weeks against Tampa Bay, served as Woll’s backup.

Toronto opened the scoring five minutes into the first period when Aston-Reese beat Greaves for his ninth.

Battered by a long list of injuries all season and icing a lineup with plenty of fresh faces Tuesday, the Blue Jackets responded off the rush when Roslovic snapped his 11th to make it 1-1.

Kerfoot pushed Toronto ahead 2-1 midway through the second with his ninth after Greaves, who has an .895 save percentage in the AHL this season, made a terrific stop on Nick Abruzzese.

The rookie from Cambridge, Ont., continued to keep his team in it — Toronto led 33-17 on the shot clock through 40 minutes — before Woll denied Liam Foudy on a quality chance late in the period.

Aston-Reese gave the home side some breathing room nine minutes into the third when he tipped his career-high 10th of the campaign past Greaves for a 3-1 lead.

Robinson got Columbus, which sits last in the Eastern Conference by a wide margin, back within one with his 12th on a shot that beat Woll upstairs from a tight angle, but Matthews iced it into an empty net with his 38th after some nervy moments at the other end.

PRIDE CELEBRATION

The Leafs hosted their annual Pride night, but as in years past did not wear themed warm-up jerseys.

Toronto, which has celebrated Pride since 2017 in support of the LGBTQ+ community, had rainbow stick tape available to players for the pre-game skate at Scotiabank Arena, while helmets included decals.

Samsonov, who is Russian, didn’t add the sticker to the back of his mask.

A small group of NHLers have declined to wear Pride warm-up jerseys this season, citing religious or safety reasons. Some teams have altered or cancelled plans surrounding similar events.

“The belief within the organization has always been there in terms of including people,” Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, who has marched in Toronto’s Pride parade, said before the game. “Whether you wear jerseys or not, I believe actions speak louder than words.

“And especially speak louder than attire.”

O’REILLY NEARING RETURN, ACCIARI BACK, MURRAY OUT

Leafs centre Ryan O’Reilly continues to push to get back in the lineup after breaking his finger in early March.

Toronto forward Noel Acciari (neck/whiplash) returned to the lineup after missing the last three games.

Murray is listed as day-to-day after getting accidentally taken out against Detroit.

“It would be difficult to put a timeline on it before we give him more time to settle,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday morning of the goaltender.

“He’s got a head injury … he’s got some other stuff as well.”

JET SETTER

Greaves cheered for the Leafs growing up and was particularly fond of former Toronto goaltender Frederik Anderson.

The 22-year-old told a story before the game about watching from the stands at age 13 or 14 when Andersen was in the crease at what was then Air Canada Centre.

“Had this weird, weird experience,” Greaves recalled. “I was like, ‘I would love to play here one day. I’d love to be in the NHL … maybe one day.’

“To be here now is really special.”

UP NEXT

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.