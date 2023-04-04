Menu

Crime

OPP seek suspect following armed robbery in Haliburton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 5:19 pm
OPP are looking for a suspect following a robbery in Haliburton on April 3, 2023.
OPP are looking for a suspect following a robbery in Haliburton on April 3, 2023. Haliburton Highlands OPP
OPP are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a business in Haliburton on Monday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4:20 p.m., a man entered a business on Hops Drive and displayed an edged weapon. He obtained cash and alcohol and then fled the business.

Read more: U-Haul van flees from scene of convenience store break-in: Peterborough police

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black leather jacket, a grey Reebok hoodie, blue jeans, a black balaclava and gloves.

He was also carrying a black and red duffle bag.

OPP say the suspect left in brown four-door, GMC Sierra pickup truck with a tonneau cover..

Businesses and drivers in the area during that time with dashcams or security cameras are being asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 or provide details anonymously via the Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com.

