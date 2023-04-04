Menu

Crime

Victim seriously injured after daylight shooting in Burlington: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 3:03 pm
Halton Regional Police.
A victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Burlington, police say.

Halton Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Guelph Line and New Street at around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a male with a possible gunshot wound.

The victim has since been taken to hospital and is reported to have serious injuries, though there is no word on whether or not they are life-threatening.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

One or more suspects are still outstanding, and no arrests have been made, police said, adding that there are also no suspect descriptors available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

