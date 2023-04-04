Menu

Politics

Health care dominates leaders forum in Manitoba ahead of fall election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 2:56 pm
Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising bonus money to attract health-care workers to rural areas. View image in full screen
Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising bonus money to attract health-care workers to rural areas.
Manitoba’s three main party leaders have promised more money for health care in a pre-election debate organized by the Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising bonus money to attract health-care workers to rural areas, while Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he would provide bonuses to health-care workers everywhere.

Kinew also says that if he were premier, he would cut administration at Shared Health  – the body that coordinates many health services – and redirect it to the front lines.

Read more: Number of patients leaving Winnipeg ERs without being seen has tripled: Shared Health report

Premier Heather Stefanson says if her Progressive Conservatives are re-elected in the vote scheduled for Oct. 3, she would continue with plans to recruit and retain nurses and other health-care professionals.

Stefanson is also accusing the NDP of planning to raise taxes if they are elected.

Kinew denies the charge, but did not commit to continuing with the Tories’ long-term plan to phase out education taxes on property.

Manitoba NDP winnipeg Health Care Healthcare PCs Debate Election Year
© 2023 The Canadian Press

