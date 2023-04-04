Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged in connection with sexual assault case in Guelph, Wellington County

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 4, 2023 1:50 pm
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP
An arrest has been made in a sexual assault case that dates back 30 years.

A person contacted Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police about being sexually assaulted several times between March 1993 and November 2005.

Investigators say the incidents took place in Guelph and Wellington County.

They say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Read more: Wellington County youth faces charges related to sexual assault investigation

On Tuesday, OPP announced that they have charged a 51-year-old man from London, Ont., with three counts of sexual assault.

The man is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.

