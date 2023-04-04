Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Oil prices could hit US$100 a barrel this year, industry experts say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 1:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Expect to pay more for gas as oil prices surge'
Expect to pay more for gas as oil prices surge
Gas prices were already rising in Edmonton with the federal carbon tax kicking in over the weekend and now, rising oil prices are expected to keep pushing it up. Lisa MacGregor reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Industry experts say oil prices could return to US$100 a barrel later this year, giving a significant boost to Canada’s energy sector.

A surprise production cut of more than a million barrels per day unexpectedly announced by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC plus) on Sunday sent oil futures surging.

Read more: Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ nations will further slash oil production

The price for North American crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above US$80 for the first time since January.

Oil prices fell to mid-$60 range in March, due to concerns over bank failures south of the border.

But Randy Ollenberger of BMO Capital Markets says he expects global demand to pick up, meaning the OPEC cut could help push crude back to triple-digit territory.

Story continues below advertisement

Energy executives say the OPEC announcement is contributing to what they say is a “buoyant mood” at a major oil and gas conference taking place in Toronto this week.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – March 29, 2023'
Global News Morning Market and Business Report – March 29, 2023
EconomyCanada NewsGas PricesOil PricesOPECOPEC newsoil prices canadaopec+ production cuts
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers