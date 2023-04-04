Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

iGO reports robust first year for Ontario’s open sports-betting market

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 12:26 pm
Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (40) watches the puck rebound away after making a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Aston-Reese (12) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. It’s been quite an opening year for Ontario’s fledgling open sports-betting market. View image in full screen
Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (40) watches the puck rebound away after making a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Aston-Reese (12) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. It’s been quite an opening year for Ontario’s fledgling open sports-betting market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
It’s been quite an opening year for Ontario’s fledgling open sports-betting market.

iGaming Ontario announced Tuesday — the Ontario market’s first anniversary — the province delivered about $35.6 billion in total wagers and approximately $1.4 billion in total gaming revenue.

It added that placed the province among North America’s top five igaming jurisdictions.

Last April, Ontario was the first Canadian province to launch an open, regulated igaming market.

Since then, iGo said there’ve been over 1.6 million active player accounts on websites run by more than 40 operators that have agreements with iGaming Ontario.

Some of the notable trends over the last year listed by iGo include:

– On average, the monthly spend per active player account over the last year was about $70.

It's been a busy opening year for Ontario's fledgling sports betting industry

– According to an Ipsos survey conducted last month and released Tuesday by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), about 85 per cent of respondents who gambled online in Ontario over the past three months did so on regulated sites.

– Basketball was the most popular sport for bettors (28 per cent of wagers), followed by soccer at 15 (per cent), football (14 per cent), hockey (nine per cent) and baseball (eight per cent).

Trending Now

– Nearly half (48 per cent) of all casino wagers were on slots. Thirty-two per cent were on table games with a live dealer and the remainder (19 per cent) on computer-based table games.

According to the AGCO, there are currently 45 operators live in Ontario and it has approved over 5,000 certified games for use in the province.

