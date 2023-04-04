Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police searching for 2 persons of interest following 2022 shooting

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 12:48 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for Martina St. Pierre, 34, and Andrea Sanderson, 49, who are described as persons of interest following a 2022 shooting. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for Martina St. Pierre, 34, and Andrea Sanderson, 49, who are described as persons of interest following a 2022 shooting. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing a request for the public’s assistance in locating two women who police believe have information to offer investigators following a 2022 shooting.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate after parking attendant attacked at SaskTel Centre

In a press release, the SPS says it is looking to speak with Martina St. Pierre, 34, and Andrea Sanderson, 49, who are described as persons of interest.

The SPS serious assault unit is continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred in November 2022.

“A 15-year-old girl was walking in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue Q South with her family when a white sedan with multiple people inside pulled up next to the victim and shot her,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the time, she was transported to hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.”

Read more: 21-year-old man arrested, faces firearms-related charges following disturbance in Saskatoon

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of St Pierre and/or Sanderson or with information otherwise believed to be relevant to the investigation to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. In an emergency, call 911 immediately.

