Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Belleville, Ont. police dealing with rise in 911 hang-ups

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 12:29 pm
Belleville police say they're dealing with a rise in 911 hang-up calls. View image in full screen
Belleville police say they're dealing with a rise in 911 hang-up calls. Belleville police / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Belleville, Ont., say they are dealing with a rise in 911 hang-up calls. They say there have been 14 in the last day alone.

Police say the majority of calls were related to pocket dials, one was a child who dialled in error and one was dialled in error from an Apple watch.

Only one of the 14 calls required immediate assistance for a female who had fallen and required assistance from paramedics.

Read more: Second Kingston, Ont. fire victim dies in hospital

“Unintentional 9-1-1 calls become a public safety issue and strain law enforcement resources,” police said in a news release.

Police are reminding people to lock their keypads on their mobile devices and to prevent small children from playing with these devices.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you place an unintended 9-1-1 call, it is important that you stay on the line as every call is taken seriously. When you stay on the line, it gives you the opportunity to speak with an operator,” the news release continued.

Trending Now

According to police, the caller must answer to determine if there is an emergency. If there is no answer on a callback, alternative steps and additional resources may be required to locate the caller.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. council to discuss $6.5 million in funding for new addictions, mental health facility'
Kingston, Ont. council to discuss $6.5 million in funding for new addictions, mental health facility
PoliceBelleville911Belleville police911 calls911 hang up calls911- hang-ups
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers