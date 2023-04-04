Belleville, Ont. police dealing with rise in 911 hang-ups

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Belleville, Ont., say they are dealing with a rise in 911 hang-up calls. They say there have been 14 in the last day alone.

Police say the majority of calls were related to pocket dials, one was a child who dialled in error and one was dialled in error from an Apple watch.

Only one of the 14 calls required immediate assistance for a female who had fallen and required assistance from paramedics.

“Unintentional 9-1-1 calls become a public safety issue and strain law enforcement resources,” police said in a news release.

Police are reminding people to lock their keypads on their mobile devices and to prevent small children from playing with these devices.

“If you place an unintended 9-1-1 call, it is important that you stay on the line as every call is taken seriously. When you stay on the line, it gives you the opportunity to speak with an operator,” the news release continued.

According to police, the caller must answer to determine if there is an emergency. If there is no answer on a callback, alternative steps and additional resources may be required to locate the caller.