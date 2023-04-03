Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Second Kingston, Ont. fire victim dies in hospital

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 1:50 pm
Kingston police are investigating a fatal house fire Thursday night. View image in full screen
Kingston police are investigating a fatal house fire Thursday night. Global Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Last week’s fire in Kingston Ont.’s north end has led to a second fatality.

Kingston police confirmed Monday that the victim who had been taken to hospital died from their injuries.

Another person was pronounced dead at the scene of Thursday’s fire.

Read more: Driver killed in 2-vehicle eastern Ontario crash

According to police, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kingston Police are working with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, the coroner’s office and Kingston Fire and Rescue.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 ext. 6438 or ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., council sets strategic priorities'
Kingston, Ont., council sets strategic priorities
KingstonKingston PoliceKingston Firekingston fire and rescueMontreal Street fireKingston fatalfatal fire kingston
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers