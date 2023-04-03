Second Kingston, Ont. fire victim dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Last week’s fire in Kingston Ont.’s north end has led to a second fatality.

Kingston police confirmed Monday that the victim who had been taken to hospital died from their injuries.

Another person was pronounced dead at the scene of Thursday’s fire.

According to police, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kingston Police are working with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, the coroner’s office and Kingston Fire and Rescue.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 ext. 6438 or ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca.