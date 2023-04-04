Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 4

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, April 4'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, April 4
WATCH: Sunny days ahead — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, April 4, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What is immersive marketing, preparing for the Nutrien Children’s Festival and exploring transformational change in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Immersive marketing not just one-dimensional advertising

Immersive marketing goes beyond advertising and encourages people to live and breathe the campaigns that are created.

Ryan Townend from William Joseph Communication looks at one campaign that is doing just that in this ADvice segment.

Click to play video: 'Immersive marketing not just one-dimensional advertising'
Immersive marketing not just one-dimensional advertising

Preparation underway for the Nutrien Children’s Festival

Performances, big top tent shows, furry friends and much more are ready to go for the Nutrien Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

The festival draws children from across the province to Saskatoon every June.

Festival general manager Darcie Young looks at this year’s lineup and how kids can get involved with a drawing contest that is underway.

Click to play video: 'Preparation underway for the Nutrien Children’s Festival'
Preparation underway for the Nutrien Children’s Festival

Digestion ‘hot topic’ among health industry professionals

Thousands of health industry professionals were at the Canadian Health Food Association trade show in Vancouver.

Trending Now

Naturopathic Dr. Jacqui Fleury was one of the professionals in attendance and introduced Sludge to the West Coast.

She explains what Sludge is, how it is getting easier to feel better and why people are looking at transformational change in this Healthy Living segment.

Click to play video: 'Digestion ‘hot topic’ among health industry professionals'
Digestion ‘hot topic’ among health industry professionals

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 4

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, April 4.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 4'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 4
Healthy LivingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonAdviceWilliam Joseph CommunicationsJacqui FleuryNutrien Children's Festival Of SaskatchewanNutrien Children's FestivalImmersive Marketing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers