Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 4

Send this page to someone via email

What is immersive marketing, preparing for the Nutrien Children’s Festival and exploring transformational change in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Immersive marketing not just one-dimensional advertising

Immersive marketing goes beyond advertising and encourages people to live and breathe the campaigns that are created.

Ryan Townend from William Joseph Communication looks at one campaign that is doing just that in this ADvice segment.

4:01 Immersive marketing not just one-dimensional advertising

Preparation underway for the Nutrien Children’s Festival

Performances, big top tent shows, furry friends and much more are ready to go for the Nutrien Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

The festival draws children from across the province to Saskatoon every June.

Festival general manager Darcie Young looks at this year’s lineup and how kids can get involved with a drawing contest that is underway.

3:41 Preparation underway for the Nutrien Children’s Festival

Digestion ‘hot topic’ among health industry professionals

Thousands of health industry professionals were at the Canadian Health Food Association trade show in Vancouver.

Naturopathic Dr. Jacqui Fleury was one of the professionals in attendance and introduced Sludge to the West Coast.

She explains what Sludge is, how it is getting easier to feel better and why people are looking at transformational change in this Healthy Living segment.

3:56 Digestion ‘hot topic’ among health industry professionals

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 4

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, April 4.

Story continues below advertisement