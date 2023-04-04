Calgary Stampeders commentator awarded Booster Club Sportsperson of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary Stampeders radio colour commentator and analyst was awarded Booster Club’s Sportsperson of the Year.

Born and raised in Calgary, Gregory Peterson spent his whole life playing football. He started out playing minor football in Calgary, then joined Brigham Young University’s football team and was later drafted by the Stampeders, where he played as a defensive back for nine years.

He was a CFL all-Canadian all-star in 1990 and a Grey Cup champion in 1992.

After he retired, he spent 30 years coaching and managing amateur football in Calgary.

“You don’t do it for (awards), but it’s really nice to be recognized and I have a lot of people to thank,” Peterson told reporters.

“It is a great honour to be the recipient of this award.”

Peterson is not only a football fan, but he is also a big advocate for better sports facilities in Calgary. He is one of the initiators for the construction of three artificial turf fields, stands, locker rooms and amenities at Shouldice Athletic Park in the city’s northwest.

He also helped build the indoor dome at the park.

“Those (facilities) were needed in this city. It’s something that minor football players and other sports teams are benefitting from and I really get a lot of joy and satisfaction from that,” Peterson said.

“It brings me a lot of joy just to see the achievement of building the facilities and getting it done.”