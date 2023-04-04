Person stops to pick up discarded table in Hamilton, finds loaded gun

Send this page to someone via email

A person who stopped to pick up a discarded table on the side of a Hamilton road last week discovered a loaded handgun attached to the underside of the table, police say.

Hamilton police said shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, a person was driving in the area of Barton Street and 50 Road in Stoney Creek when they saw the table discarded on the roadside.

They stopped to retrieve it, found the gun, and called police.

Police said further investigation led to the seizure of seven more guns along with ammunition.

A 59-year-old Hamilton man faces firearm-related charges in relation to that incident.

Hamilton officers also noted that there has been an increase in the number of guns seized this year, with five other guns seized in the city last weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday before 10 a.m., police said they were called to the Candlewood Drive area for a firearm-related incident, resulting in the seizure of two guns.

After 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Main Street West and Queen Street South area where they seized a loaded handgun that was found in a bar.

And shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, a male was seen slumped over the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic, police said. Ammunition was seen on the passenger seat and two loaded long arm guns were recovered, police said.

Hamilton police said since the beginning of the year, officers have seized 48 guns from a variety of incidents, marking a 77 per cent increase from this time last year.

“We should all be alarmed by these numbers,” Chief Frank Bergen said.

“If not for the interaction of police and concerned citizens, these guns would still be circulating on Hamilton’s streets. These incidents are a reminder that if you see something, then say something.”