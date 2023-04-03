Winnipeg semi driver killed after being hit outside his truck

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old Winnipeg semi driver is dead after he was hit by another truck while standing outside his vehicle in the ditch.

It happened Monday morning at around 9:30 a.m in the Pembina Valley area.

The first truck lost control and hit the ditch on Highway 3, just north of Highway 14 in the RM of Stanley. The driver then exited the vehicle and was standing on the passenger side of it, when another truck also lost control and entered the ditch, hitting the driver.

He was taken to hospital and died from his injuries. The other driver, a 39-year-old man, was not injured.