Features

Ukrainian newcomers forming new community at Lethbridge, Alta. church

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge church a new home for Ukrainian newcomers'
Lethbridge church a new home for Ukrainian newcomers
A Catholic church in Lethbridge is becoming a community hub for Ukrainian newcomers. Jaclyn Kucey tells us how families are finding comfort in their new home through new connections.
Natalie Yashchenko and her family arrived in Lethbridge, Alta., just two months ago, forced from their native city of Mariupol, Ukraine, as the Russian invasion escalated.

“I and my husband want the best future for our kids, a safe future, and now we start a new life,” said Natalie.

They were introduced to a community of Ukrainians at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Lethbridge, including Madina Kononenko, who fled her home country in April of 2022.

“When I came here my first exciting feelings, I started to cry. I was crying during all our prayers, and I felt this feeling that you’re a little bit of home,” said Madina.

Read more: Ukrainians, Alberta volunteers mark 1 year of war

Madina has since been helping to grow the local Ukrainian community a growth pastor Gary Sedgwick says has been steady since Russia originally invaded Ukraine in 2014.

Since last year, a typical mass has doubled from around 40 to 80 parishioners.

“From the parish’s point of view, it’s good but the events behind it are very tragic so we have a very much of a blend now of English-speaking and Ukrainian-speaking community,” said Sedgwick.

“We are not alone in this big and beautiful country,” said Natalie.

Sedgwick says it has been a team effort to support the newcomers.

“Our church across Alberta collected a few million dollars over the past year, and from the bishop’s office, that money has been coming out and we’ve been using that money to help people locally,” said Sedgwick.

Read more: A year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has Canada done enough to help?

Parishioners have also been volunteering with things like organizing housing and groceries, and collecting clothing and furniture donations.

“I even never expected that people can be so kind to strangers,” said Natalie.

“It’s really painful for us but still the community is growing, and we are getting stronger, and we are praying for our native land to be safe, and people there to be safe and soldiers and everybody,” said Madina.

Prayers will continue as the community prepares to congregate for one of Ukraine’s largest holidays, Easter.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainians helping other new Ukrainians find jobs in Alberta'
Ukrainians helping other new Ukrainians find jobs in Alberta
UkraineRussia warUkraine Russia warwar in UkraineUkrainian Catholic Churcheaster in ukraineMadina KononenkoNatalie YashchenkoSt. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

