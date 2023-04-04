Arab women, youth in Guelph, Ont. graduate from new police citizen training program

Send this page to someone via email

A number of women and youth of Arab decent in Guelph, Ont., have received their certificates after undergoing a police citizens training program.

The program was designed by the Guelph Police Service in cooperation with the Arab Women’s Society of Guelph.

It consisted of two eight-week programs under the new Guelph Police Citizens Police Academy Program.

The first program in October of 2022 saw 25 women receive their certificates. The second one occurred this past March and 45 youths and two women were awarded their certificates.

In a news release, AWSOG President Sundes Alammi says it is great to see the community come together to protect and improve the safety of their people.

Guelph Deputy Police Chief Steve Gill says the collaboration is a great example of community groups working together with a common goal of improving community safety.