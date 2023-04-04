Menu

Canada

Arab women, youth in Guelph, Ont. graduate from new police citizen training program

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 4, 2023 5:01 am
Members of the Arab Women's Society of Guelph completing a police citizen training program.
Members of the Arab Women's Society of Guelph completing a police citizen training program. Guelph Police Service
A number of women and youth of Arab decent in Guelph, Ont., have received their certificates after undergoing a police citizens training program.

The program was designed by the Guelph Police Service in cooperation with the Arab Women’s Society of Guelph.

It consisted of two eight-week programs under the new Guelph Police Citizens Police Academy Program.

The first program in October of 2022 saw 25 women receive their certificates. The second one occurred this past March and 45 youths and two women were awarded their certificates.

Read more: Guelph police launch new community policing webpage

In a news release, AWSOG President Sundes Alammi says it is great to see the community come together to protect and improve the safety of their people.

Guelph Deputy Police Chief Steve Gill says the collaboration is a great example of community groups working together with a common goal of improving community safety.

