Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Cape Breton University to build $84 million green facility for research, teaching

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 3'
Global News Morning Halifax: April 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cape Breton University says it has raised $84 million to construct an energy-efficient building for teaching and research at its campus in Sydney, N.S.

Ottawa is investing $20 million, the province $35 million, and the university is contributing about $29.5 million for the new building.

The centre for discovery and innovation is being touted as a facility that will receive its energy from geothermal and solar systems, and help reduce the university’s carbon emissions.

Read more: Nova Scotia to invest $59 million for new medical school at Cape Breton University

The university says in a release that the new building will house laboratories, classrooms, research facilities and student services.

Trending Now

University president David Dingwall says he’s expecting the centre will make Cape Breton University more attractive to students from across Canada and globally.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nova Scotia government also recently announced it will invest $58.9 million to develop a new medical school at Cape Breton University by fall of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.

More on Canada
EducationUniversityCarbon EmissionsPost-secondary educationCape Breton UniversityCBUDavid Dingwall
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers