Cape Breton University to build $84 million green facility for research, teaching

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Breton University says it has raised $84 million to construct an energy-efficient building for teaching and research at its campus in Sydney, N.S.

Ottawa is investing $20 million, the province $35 million, and the university is contributing about $29.5 million for the new building.

The centre for discovery and innovation is being touted as a facility that will receive its energy from geothermal and solar systems, and help reduce the university’s carbon emissions.

The university says in a release that the new building will house laboratories, classrooms, research facilities and student services.

University president David Dingwall says he’s expecting the centre will make Cape Breton University more attractive to students from across Canada and globally.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nova Scotia government also recently announced it will invest $58.9 million to develop a new medical school at Cape Breton University by fall of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.