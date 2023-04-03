Menu

Crime

21-year-old man arrested, faces firearms-related charges following disturbance in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 2:40 pm
Saskatoon Police Service officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old man following a fight near the intersection of Avenue P South and 20th Street West on Friday.
Saskatoon Police Service officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old man following a fight near the intersection of Avenue P South and 20th Street West on Friday. Saskatoon Police Service
A 21-year-old man faces firearms-related charges following a disturbance call on Friday.

According to a release, the Saskatoon Police Service arrested a man after being called to the intersection of Avenue P South and 20th Street West for a report of a fight in progress on March 31.

Read more: Neuanlage, Sask. woman arrested during drug trafficking transaction

“The caller indicated a man and a woman were fighting near the intersection,” stated police. “Upon arrival officers located two people, who were taken into custody, without further incident.”

The SPS stated the man was identified as having outstanding Criminal Code warrants and was arrested and searched. Police say they discovered that he was carrying a sawed-off shotgun inside a backpack.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest 3 in connection with sexual assault case, unlawful confinement

The man is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless use/storage of a firearm, and breach of conditions.

The female was released without charges.

Saskatoon police chief on concerns over wildlife in the city after three coyotes euthanized
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceFirearmsDisturbanceFirearm ChargesSawed-off Shotgun
