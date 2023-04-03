1 person dead, another in hospital after fire destroys home in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in Alliston, New Tecumseth, is under investigation after a house burned to the ground, sending one person to the hospital and killing another.

On Saturday, April 1, around 6:20 a.m., members of the Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a house fire at an address on the 3rd Line, within the township of Essa.

Officers reported that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The Essa Township Fire Department and the Simcoe County Paramedic Services were also at the scene.

OPP say one adult was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre and treated for their injuries, while a second adult was unaccounted for.

Deputy fire chief with Essa fire Gary McNamara confirmed Monday that the unaccounted-for individual has been found deceased.

“The property is a complete loss. When fire crews arrived on the scene, the fire was already venting through the roof,” he said.

The deputy fire chief estimates the fire caused somewhere between $600,000 and $700,000 in damage.

The Nottawasaga OPP crime unit and OPP forensic identification services are investigating, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).