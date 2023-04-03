Menu

Canada

City of Toronto golf courses open this week after record-breaking year

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 11:54 am
Golfers play at the City of Toronto's Scarlett Woods Golf Course on Thursday, October 11, 2018. View image in full screen
Golfers play at the City of Toronto's Scarlett Woods Golf Course on Thursday, October 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The City of Toronto’s five golf courses are opening for the season this week after a record number of rounds were played last year.

The Dentonia Park, Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O’Shanter courses will open on Tuesday and operate daily into the fall, weather permitting, the City said in a news release issued Monday.

The launch of the 2023 season comes after a record 225,501 rounds of golf were played on the five courses in 2022, up by 30,500 compared to 2021.

Read more: Snow golfing: New Brunswickers tee off for a good cause

It broke the record of 218,000 rounds played in 2003.

Tee times are staggered 10 minutes apart throughout the day and can be booked on the City’s website or by calling the course directly up to five days in advance.

The City noted that it offers a family discount, allowing junior players to nine holes for free during weekend afternoons when accompanied by an adult player.

