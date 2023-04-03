Menu

Crime

Peterborough police draw stun guns during arrest of man with knives

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 3:37 pm
Peterborough police say officers drew their stun guns to assist in the arrest of a man on April 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say officers drew their stun guns to assist in the arrest of a man on April 1, 2023. File / Global News
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say officers drew their conducted energy weapons on Saturday to assist in the arrest of a man in possession of knives.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man with a knife threatening people in the area of Hunter Street East and Rogers Street in East City.

Read more: Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun after man attacks with guitar

Police say officers found the suspect, who did not comply with officers’ demands until each drew their stun guns.

The man was then taken into custody without incident.

Police report during the arrest, officers found two pocket knives in the man’s possession.  No injuries were reported in the incident.

A 36-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess any knives or edged weapons.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 19.

Peterborough Police ServiceConducted Energy WeaponStun gunCEW
