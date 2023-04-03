Menu

Canada

TTC fares for adults, teens increase by 10 cents. Here are the new costs

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 9:28 am
Click to play video: '$15 million from TTC reserve fund to go towards boosting security'
$15 million from TTC reserve fund to go towards boosting security
RELATED: $15 million from TTC reserve fund to go towards boosting security.
Fares for single cash and fares for pay-as-you-go PRESTO for adults and teens have gone up by 10 cents on the TTC starting Monday.

However, fares for seniors, users on the fair pass transit discount program, and monthly pass customers will remain the same.

“Revenue from this fare increase, in addition to the City of Toronto’s proposed subsidy to the TTC of $958.7 million, will help us ensure the system is reliable, safe and accessible for all Torontonians,” the TTC said.

Read more: Lack of data on transit violence amounts to ‘blanket of ignorance’: Toronto researcher

Starting Monday, April 3, the fare hikes are as follows:

  • The new fares for adults paying cash are now $3.35, up from $3.25.
  • Adults using PRESTO cards will now be paying $3.30, up from $3.20.
  • For adults using PRESTO ticket, a one-ride ticket now costs $3.35, two-ride is $6.70 and a day pass at $13.50.
  • Fares for youths aged 13 to 19 paying cash are now $2.40, up from $2.30.
  • Youths using PRESTO cards will now be paying $2.35.
  • Children aged 12 and younger continue to ride the TTC for free.
Trending Now

The changes in fares for the TTC come as the transit system has been the site of increased violence. Most recently, a 16-year-old was killed at Keele subway station.

TTC fares as of Monday, April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
TTC fares as of Monday, April 3, 2023. TTC
