Police search for 2 men after break-in reported in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are looking for two men after a break and enter a couple of weeks ago at a home in the city’s east end.

On March 15 just before 5 p.m., police believe two men went to a home in the area of Ted Reeve Drive and Gerrard Street East.

One went to the back of the house and entered, while the second waited at the front door, police said. The man who entered came out “a short time later” with valuable items from inside the home.

The person who owned the house was inside at the time but was not hurt, according to police.

Read more: Police say 4 wanted after Toronto grocery store robbery

The first suspect is between five feet eight inches and five feet nine inches tall, and has a medium build, investigators believe. He reportedly wore a blue winter coat, black shoes, a dark-coloured toque and a blue medical mask.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect was the same height and build, police said. He also wore a blue winter jacket, along with dark pants, dark shoes with white soles, and a blue and white toque. He was seen carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5500 or send an anonymous message to Crime Stoppers.