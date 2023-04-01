Menu

Crime

Mysterious bloody Ikea rug turned into Barriere, B.C. RCMP detachment

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 6:33 pm
A bloody rug has been turned into the Barriere RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
A bloody rug has been turned into the Barriere RCMP detachment. Global News
A bloody Ikea rug is at the centre of a confusing and bewildering investigation in Barrier, B.C.

Mounties said the blue Ikea rug was turned in to the Barrie RCMP detachment, however, the circumstances surrounding the rug are unknown.

Read more: B.C. RCMP shoot man after he crashes into vehicles with skid-steer loader

“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it. The RCMP is concerned with the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs,” a Barriere RCMP spokesperson said.

“The RCMP is seeking the public’s help in determining the origin of the area rug, and to confirm the well-being of the person or persons associated with it.”

Investigators attached a stock image of the rug in hopes of spurring tips from the public.

A stock image of the rug provided by the RCMP.
A stock image of the rug provided by the RCMP. Global News

Read more: RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death on Blood Reserve

Global News has talked to Barriere RCMP, but officials are staying tight-lipped regarding the investigation.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

