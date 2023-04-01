Mysterious bloody Ikea rug turned into Barriere, B.C. RCMP detachment

Send this page to someone via email

A bloody Ikea rug is at the centre of a confusing and bewildering investigation in Barrier, B.C.

Mounties said the blue Ikea rug was turned in to the Barrie RCMP detachment, however, the circumstances surrounding the rug are unknown.

“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it. The RCMP is concerned with the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs,” a Barriere RCMP spokesperson said.

“The RCMP is seeking the public’s help in determining the origin of the area rug, and to confirm the well-being of the person or persons associated with it.”

Investigators attached a stock image of the rug in hopes of spurring tips from the public.

A stock image of the rug provided by the RCMP. Global News

Global News has talked to Barriere RCMP, but officials are staying tight-lipped regarding the investigation.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.