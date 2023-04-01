Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating after 2 people found dead inside home in Dauphin, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 6:30 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
RCMP are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Dauphin, Manitoba.

On Saturday, just after 7:30 a.m. officers say they found a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman dead inside a home.

Read more: Winnipeg man found dead near vehicle stuck on rural roadway: RCMP

Police say based on the information given, at this point in time, they believe there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety and no suspect is believed to be at large.

Officers are still currently on scene as of 4:44 p.m. and the investigation is still in the early stages and no further details will be provided at this time.

Click to play video: '2 girls, 14, found dead outdoors in freezing northern Manitoba conditions'
2 girls, 14, found dead outdoors in freezing northern Manitoba conditions
