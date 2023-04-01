RCMP investigating after 2 people found dead inside home in Dauphin, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Dauphin, Manitoba.

On Saturday, just after 7:30 a.m. officers say they found a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman dead inside a home.

Police say based on the information given, at this point in time, they believe there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety and no suspect is believed to be at large.

Officers are still currently on scene as of 4:44 p.m. and the investigation is still in the early stages and no further details will be provided at this time.