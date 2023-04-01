Menu

Crime

Brampton, Ont. man sexually assaulted female paramedics, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 1:27 pm
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
Police have arrested a man from Brampton, Ont., who had a “fixation” with female paramedics, which reportedly included sexual comments and unwanted physical touching.

Peel Regional Police said the fixation with female first responders developed between April 2022 and February 2023.

The man allegedly committed a number of acts and made gestures and comments while paramedics were providing medical care. Investigators said the behaviour “escalated.”

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after punching paramedic, police officer

“This troubling series of events and pattern of behaviour caused great concern for the members of Peel Paramedic Services and all of us at Peel Regional Police,” deputy chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Konstantin Golov. He has been charged with criminal harassment, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of mischief and one count of uttering threats.

Police said there may be more victims, not limited to female paramedics, and released a photograph.

It was not immediately clear how Golov came into contact with the paramedics. Global News has reached out to Peel police for further details.

Konstantin Golov, a 34-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested by Peel police. View image in full screen
Konstantin Golov, a 34-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested by Peel police. PRP / Handout
