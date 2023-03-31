Menu

Canada

Okanagan Regional Library to receive $1.67M provincial funding grant

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 8:31 pm
The Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. View image in full screen
The Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. Sydney Morton / Global News
The provincial government says it’s investing $45 million in public libraries across B.C., and a portion of that will be earmarked for the Okanagan.

On Friday, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said Okanagan Regional Library will receive nearly $1.7 million from the province.

According to the province and Sandhu, the money will help libraries modernize, give patrons better access to information and also enhance programs and services.

“Libraries are an equalizer and such a great resource, where everyone can access information and technology regardless of their background, age or income,” said Sandhu.

“As a mother of three children and as a nurse, I have benefitted from regional libraries, and like many people in our community, my family and I continue to use our libraries.”

Sandhu continued, saying, “I am so appreciative of everyone working at the libraries to provide us with valuable recourses. With increased funding, our community can look forward to expanded library services and programs, update technology and equipment, and more.”

The Okanagan Regional Library will receive $1,678,980.83 from the one-time grant.

B.C. government announces $8M in funding for public libraries

“Investing in libraries is an investment in local communities, and we’re so pleased that the province is recognizing and supporting the important work that happens in public libraries every day throughout B.C.,” said Rina Hadziev, executive director of the British Columbia Library Association.

“With over 60 million visits per year, public libraries make life more affordable, foster lifelong learning and community connections, and provide vulnerable people with a welcoming space to access services. This funding will help stabilize public libraries, ensuring they are able to meet the evolving needs of their local communities over the next few years.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

