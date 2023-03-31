Menu

Sports

Montreal man’s lifelong dream of meeting the Canadiens fulfilled — thanks to a true friend

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 5:34 pm
A Montreal man has been trying for decades to realize the lifelong dream of another man he calls his little brother and on Friday, his efforts finally paid off.

Clayton Carter, 61, who is affected by Down syndrome, got to meet his favourite sports team, the Montreal Canadiens.

“I got goosebumps. I’ve been waiting for this day for 36 years, I’ve been trying to get it. I sent letters and pictures [to the Canadiens de Montreal],” said Clayton’s best friend, Don McDougall.

Clayton was symbolically recruited by the organization and even asked to sign on the dotted line.

Read more: 91-year-old Habs fan wants a photo with the team to complete her bucket list

“Clay Carter is a club member of the National Hockey League of Montreal Canadiens,” the “contract” read.

Clay was not only awarded with a brand new jacket but met coach Martin St. Louis and his favourite players, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

“Yeah!” exclaimed Clayton when hearing the players’ names.

He also got to throw pucks on the ice during practice as he watched closely and supervised the exercises.

McDougall says he met Clay in 1987 while helping him navigate a bus route.

Read more: Teen needs size 23 shoes. Under Armour steps up to make its largest-ever pair

Since then, they’ve become inseparable.

“I’ve been with him for 36 years you know. I take him out. I take him to bars for lunch,” McDougall said, letting out a cheeky cackle. “I got a million stories I can tell you of the two of us going out.”

Their friendship is as strong as family, spending holidays and milestones together.

“Oh I love it, I love it,” said Doreen Carter, Clayton’s mother. “Don is always there if you need him.”

While they’ve had many adventures together, McDougall scored a hat trick with this one, giving Clayton the best gift ever.

“This is like winning a million dollars for me, for him,” McDougall said. “I’d trade a million bucks for him to have a day like today and he got it.”

NHLMontrealMontreal CanadiensHABSGlobal Montreal At 5:30We are a Greater MontrealDown SyndromeBig BrotherMartin St. LouisClayton Carter
