A section of Lakehurst Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., is closed following a serious collision on Friday.

In a tweet, Peterborough County OPP said the road west of the village of Buckhorn was closed between Anchor Bay Road and Elim Lodge Road.

No other details have been provided on the collision.

#PtboOPP currently dealing with a serious collision on Lakehurst Road in @TrentLakesOnt. Lakehurst Road is currently closed between Anchor Bay Road and Elim Lodge Road while the collision scene is dealt with. Please avoid the area. #drivesafe ^dg pic.twitter.com/pEJmG6r5Mg — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 31, 2023

In a tweet at 2:08 p.m., Const. Dan Gay said roads were “slick” with a mix of rain and snow in the region.

