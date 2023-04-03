Okanagan weather: Warming up into Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies will return to the valley bottom to start the first full week of April.

Temperatures take aim for high single digits Monday afternoon before falling a few degrees below freezing, Tuesday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud will return Tuesday as the mercury makes its way back into double digits later in the day.

Partly cloudy conditions return on Wednesday before clouds eventually start rolling back in late Thursday to wrap up the week with temperatures back in the low double digits.

Good Friday will offer a return to some showers, which could linger into Saturday.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday will likely see more showers as daytime highs settle into the teens through Easter long weekend.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

