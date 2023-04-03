Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Warming up into Easter weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 3:17 pm
Warm, wet weather rolls into the Okanagan for Easter. View image in full screen
Warm, wet weather rolls into the Okanagan for Easter. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies will return to the valley bottom to start the first full week of April.

Temperatures take aim for high single digits Monday afternoon before falling a few degrees below freezing, Tuesday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud will return Tuesday as the mercury makes its way back into double digits later in the day.

Partly cloudy conditions return on Wednesday before clouds eventually start rolling back in late Thursday to wrap up the week with temperatures back in the low double digits.

Good Friday will offer a return to some showers, which could linger into Saturday.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday will likely see more showers as daytime highs settle into the teens through Easter long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
BC weatherSunshineWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers